    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Arrives at Norfolk Naval Shipyard - Aug. 25, 2021

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Rusnak 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) welcomed USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Aug. 25 in advance of its 13-month Planned Incremental Availability (PIA). Learn more at https://www.dvidshub.net/news/403918/nnsy-welcomes-uss-dwight-d-eisenhower-planned-incremental-availability.

    We are the #ForceBehindTheFleet! We are #AmericasShipyard!

    #OneMissionOneTeam #WeGotThis

    Video by Dan Rusnak, Videographer with the Shipyard Audio Visual Production Office, Code 1170

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 06:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 812025
    VIRIN: 210825-N-OE098-930
    Filename: DOD_108542933
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    TAGS

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

