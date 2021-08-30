Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Message for the Alaska National Guard - Chaplain Ted McGovern

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Video by Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Chaplain (COL) Ted McGovern, State Command Chaplain for the Alaska National Guard, addresses Guardsmen about recent events and the resources available to them.

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 00:06
    suicide prevention
    behavioral health
    veterans
    chaplain
    National Guard
    Alaska National Guard

