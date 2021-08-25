Task Force Rattlesnake - Staff Sgt. Scott Peterson

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Scott Peterson, a California Army National Guard Soldier assigned to Joint Task Force Rattlesnake, talks about the pride his team takes in working the Caldor Fire. Task Force Rattlesnake was created by Office of the Governor of California in 2019 to help combat wildfires and accelerate the pace of forest management. (U.S. Army National Guard video by David Loeffler)