U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Scott Peterson, a California Army National Guard Soldier assigned to Joint Task Force Rattlesnake, talks about the pride his team takes in working the Caldor Fire. Task Force Rattlesnake was created by Office of the Governor of California in 2019 to help combat wildfires and accelerate the pace of forest management. (U.S. Army National Guard video by David Loeffler)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 18:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|812016
|VIRIN:
|210825-Z-WQ610-010
|Filename:
|DOD_108542882
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Task Force Rattlesnake - Staff Sgt. Scott Peterson, by MSgt David Loeffler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
