    Task Force Rattlesnake - Staff Sgt. Scott Peterson

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. David Loeffler 

    California National Guard Primary   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Scott Peterson, a California Army National Guard Soldier assigned to Joint Task Force Rattlesnake, talks about the pride his team takes in working the Caldor Fire. Task Force Rattlesnake was created by Office of the Governor of California in 2019 to help combat wildfires and accelerate the pace of forest management. (U.S. Army National Guard video by David Loeffler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 18:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 812016
    VIRIN: 210825-Z-WQ610-010
    Filename: DOD_108542882
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: CA, US

    TAGS

    California
    National Guard
    handcrew
    Task Force Rattlesnake
    cafires21
    Caldor Fire

