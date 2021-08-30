BP agents prepare to cut down a pine tree at a residence in Madisonville, La., August 31, 2021 Upstream runoff from Hurricane Ida caused local flooding and put residential trees at risk of toppling due to softened soil. CBP video by Glenn Fawcett
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 17:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812006
|VIRIN:
|210830-H-NI589-700
|Filename:
|DOD_108542753
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|MADISONVILLE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CBP Responds to Hurricane Ida, by Glenn Fawcett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
