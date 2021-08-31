Spark tank 4th Fighter Wing 2021 Submission New Sizzle Reel
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 00:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811997
|VIRIN:
|210831-F-LD599-534
|Filename:
|DOD_108542685
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Spark tank 4th Fighter Wing 2021 Submission New Sizzle Reel, by A1C David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT