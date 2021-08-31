Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spark tank 4th Fighter Wing 2021 Submission New Sizzle Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class David Lynn 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Spark tank 4th Fighter Wing 2021 Submission New Sizzle Reel

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 00:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811997
    VIRIN: 210831-F-LD599-534
    Filename: DOD_108542685
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spark tank 4th Fighter Wing 2021 Submission New Sizzle Reel, by A1C David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spark Tank
    Sizzle Reel
    2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT