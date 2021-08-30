Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FEMA Generators on Standby For Hurricane Ida Support

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Video by Daniel Rojas 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Baton Rouge, LA – FEMA generators have been staged in Sherwood Forest region of Baton Rouge, to be used in support efforts for Hurricane Ida.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 16:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811996
    VIRIN: 210830-D-DR336-668
    Filename: DOD_108542684
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: BATON ROUGE, LA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Generators on Standby For Hurricane Ida Support, by Daniel Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    Generators
    Hurricane Ida

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT