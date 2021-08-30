FEMA Generators on Standby For Hurricane Ida Support

Baton Rouge, LA – FEMA generators have been staged in Sherwood Forest region of Baton Rouge, to be used in support efforts for Hurricane Ida.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 16:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811996
|VIRIN:
|210830-D-DR336-668
|Filename:
|DOD_108542684
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|BATON ROUGE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
