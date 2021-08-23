Bravo Company Grass Week

Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct grass week on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Aug. 23, 2021. Grass week instills the fundamentals of firearm safety and handling in recruits before firing week. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)
