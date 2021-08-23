Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bravo Company Grass Week

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct grass week on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Aug. 23, 2021. Grass week instills the fundamentals of firearm safety and handling in recruits before firing week. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 15:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 811989
    VIRIN: 210823-M-GA002-1001
    Filename: DOD_108542624
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company Grass Week, by LCpl Godfrey Ampong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    Recruits
    Marine Corps
    Recruit Training
    Grass Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT