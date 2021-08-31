Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75 Years of Change

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Video by Billy Blankenship and Airman 1st Class Cody Gandy

    Air University Public Affairs

    A historical overview as Air University celebrates 75-years of educating airpower professionals. (U.S. Air Force video by Billy Blankenship and Airman 1st Class Cody Gandy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 16:39
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 811988
    VIRIN: 210831-F-VZ654-001
    Filename: DOD_108542623
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    TAGS

    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    Air University

