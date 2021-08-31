75 Years of Change

A historical overview as Air University celebrates 75-years of educating airpower professionals. (U.S. Air Force video by Billy Blankenship and Airman 1st Class Cody Gandy)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 16:39
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|811988
|VIRIN:
|210831-F-VZ654-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108542623
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
