    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Admiral Craig Faller visits Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    08.28.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jameson Crabtree 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Adm. Craig Faller visits Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. He drives the boat to get to parts of the base separated by water.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 15:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811983
    VIRIN: 210828-A-JC238-727
    Filename: DOD_108542591
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Admiral Craig Faller visits Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, by SGT Jameson Crabtree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Earthquake
    Haiti
    SouthCOM
    Craig Faller
    U.S. Army Southern Command
    JTF Haiti-2021

