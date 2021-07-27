The Air Force Research Laboratory coordinated with private contractors to present a demonstration of modern counter-small unmanned aircraft systems or C-sUAS, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 28, 2021. The demonstration highlighted drones and other electrical systems that can increase and modernize facility defenses against drones with unauthorized access or hostile intent toward U.S. forces. (U.S. Space Force Video by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 14:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|811974
|VIRIN:
|210727-F-WY757-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108542443
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Effective and Modern Deterrents, by SrA Daniel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT