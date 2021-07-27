Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Effective and Modern Deterrents

    CA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    The Air Force Research Laboratory coordinated with private contractors to present a demonstration of modern counter-small unmanned aircraft systems or C-sUAS, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 28, 2021. The demonstration highlighted drones and other electrical systems that can increase and modernize facility defenses against drones with unauthorized access or hostile intent toward U.S. forces. (U.S. Space Force Video by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 14:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 811974
    VIRIN: 210727-F-WY757-001
    Filename: DOD_108542443
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: CA, US

    This work, Effective and Modern Deterrents, by SrA Daniel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    30th Security Forces Squadron
    Modern
    AFRL
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Acceleration
    Vandenberg Space Force Base

