    Marne Division 1 minute hype video for West Point vs Georgia State

    GA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Video by Pfc. Anthony Ford 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Leaders of the 3rd Infantry Division give a shoutout to West Point prior to their game against Georgia State in Atlanta, Georgia, September 4, 2021. 1 minute run time.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 14:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 811965
    VIRIN: 210831-A-HS753-841
    Filename: DOD_108542295
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marne Division 1 minute hype video for West Point vs Georgia State, by PFC Anthony Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    College Football
    West Point
    Military Academy
    Georgia State

