Leaders of the 3rd Infantry Division give a shoutout to West Point prior to their game against Georgia State in Atlanta, Georgia, September 4, 2021. 1 minute run time.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 14:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|811965
|VIRIN:
|210831-A-HS753-841
|Filename:
|DOD_108542295
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marne Division 1 minute hype video for West Point vs Georgia State, by PFC Anthony Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
