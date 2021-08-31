Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Division 30 Second hype video for West Point vs Georgia State

    GA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Video by Pfc. Anthony Ford 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Leaders of the 3rd Infantry Division give a shoutout to West Point prior to their game against Georgia State in Atlanta, Georgia, September 4, 2021. 30 second run time.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 12:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 811964
    VIRIN: 210831-A-HS753-736
    Filename: DOD_108542294
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GA, US

    This work, Marne Division 30 Second hype video for West Point vs Georgia State, by PFC Anthony Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    College Football
    West Point
    Military Academy
    Georgia State

