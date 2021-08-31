"Christine Rodriguez, biological scientist at Travis Air Force Base, California, and husband Joseph Nath, retired Air Force technical sergeant, each experienced a memorable sense of patriotism and unity on 9/11.
“The weight hit me when I saw teams from a base that never deploys spinning up everything, said Nath. “It was one of the reasons why I stayed in as long as I did.”
Rodriguez and Nath reflect on the impact the attacks had on both of them and those around them. "
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 12:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|811959
|VIRIN:
|210831-F-RD009-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108542273
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFIMSC 9/11 Anniversary Feature - Joseph Nath, by James Buehler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT