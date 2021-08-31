Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFIMSC 9/11 Anniversary Feature - Joseph Nath

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Video by James Buehler 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    "Christine Rodriguez, biological scientist at Travis Air Force Base, California, and husband Joseph Nath, retired Air Force technical sergeant, each experienced a memorable sense of patriotism and unity on 9/11.

    “The weight hit me when I saw teams from a base that never deploys spinning up everything, said Nath. “It was one of the reasons why I stayed in as long as I did.”

    Rodriguez and Nath reflect on the impact the attacks had on both of them and those around them. "

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 12:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 811959
    VIRIN: 210831-F-RD009-002
    Filename: DOD_108542273
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFIMSC 9/11 Anniversary Feature - Joseph Nath, by James Buehler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    9/11 Anniversary
    AFIMSC
    September 11
    Buehler
    Nath

