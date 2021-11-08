Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall's Mental Health Flight B-Roll

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The mental health flight provides mentally focused Airmen to execute the mission of the 325th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 12:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811957
    VIRIN: 210831-F-BS505-2001
    Filename: DOD_108542250
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    airmen
    readiness
    tyndall

