The mental health flight provides mentally focused Airmen to execute the mission of the 325th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 12:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811957
|VIRIN:
|210831-F-BS505-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108542250
|Length:
|00:03:49
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall's Mental Health Flight B-Roll, by TSgt Clayton Lenhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
