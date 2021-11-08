Tyndall's Mental Health Flight

The mental health flight provides mentally focused Airmen to execute the mission of the 325th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 11:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|811940
|VIRIN:
|210831-F-BS505-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108542108
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
