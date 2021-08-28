(B-roll only) U.S. Army Col. Brey Hopkins, Commander of KFOR Regional Command-East, dons a bite suit to provide Military Working Dogs (MWD) with another opportunity for ongoing bite suit training. This training ensures that MWDs can assist military police and apprehend suspects using non-lethal force.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 11:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811932
|VIRIN:
|210828-A-RZ341-376
|Filename:
|DOD_108542033
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Camp Bondsteel Bite Suit Training (B-roll), by SGT Gillian McCreedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT