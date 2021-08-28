Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Bondsteel Bite Suit Training (B-roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    08.28.2021

    Video by Sgt. Gillian McCreedy 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    (B-roll only) U.S. Army Col. Brey Hopkins, Commander of KFOR Regional Command-East, dons a bite suit to provide Military Working Dogs (MWD) with another opportunity for ongoing bite suit training. This training ensures that MWDs can assist military police and apprehend suspects using non-lethal force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 11:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811932
    VIRIN: 210828-A-RZ341-376
    Filename: DOD_108542033
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Bondsteel Bite Suit Training (B-roll), by SGT Gillian McCreedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    USArmyEURAF
    KFOR29

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT