Bat sanctuary being restored at Hohenfels

The St. Agid Bergheim Chruch is a centuries old structure being restored into a bat sanctuary August 26, 2021, in Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. 20 out of 25 bat species living in Bavaria are found at the Hohenfels military training area. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Nathaniel Gayle)
|08.26.2021
|08.31.2021 10:13
|Video Productions
|811928
|210826-A-TC177-141
|DOD_108541862
|00:01:13
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|1
|1
