    Bat sanctuary being restored at Hohenfels

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    08.26.2021

    Video by Spc. Nathaniel Gayle 

    7th Army Training Command

    The St. Agid Bergheim Chruch is a centuries old structure being restored into a bat sanctuary August 26, 2021, in Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. 20 out of 25 bat species living in Bavaria are found at the Hohenfels military training area. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Nathaniel Gayle)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 10:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 811928
    VIRIN: 210826-A-TC177-141
    Filename: DOD_108541862
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 

    This work, Bat sanctuary being restored at Hohenfels, by SPC Nathaniel Gayle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    wildlife
    Hohenfels
    StrongerTogether
    Bat sanctuary

