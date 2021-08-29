Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day 1 and 2 Short

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2021

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    Fifty-three military teams gathered at the 50th Winston P. Wilson and 30th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting Rifle and Pistol Championships hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center held at the Robinson Maneuver Training Center August 27 through September 3, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jovi Prevot)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 09:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 811927
    VIRIN: 210829-Z-IX958-1016
    Filename: DOD_108541848
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 

    This work, 2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day 1 and 2 Short, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    readiness
    National Guard
    WPW2021
    AFSAM2021
    Wiston P. Wilson Marksmanship
    National Guard Marksmanship Training Cente

