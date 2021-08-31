Happy 179th Birthday NAVFAC

210831-N-ST310-001 NORFOLK, VA Today we celebrate NAVFAC’s 179th birthday. From our humble beginnings as the Navy’s Bureau of Yards and Docks in 1842, our command has faced complex challenges in providing excellent services to our most valued customer – the dedicated warfighter. (U.S. Navy video by David Todd/Released)
