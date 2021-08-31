Happy 179th Birthday NAVFAC

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Video by David Todd 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic

    210831-N-ST310-001 NORFOLK, VA Today we celebrate NAVFAC’s 179th birthday. From our humble beginnings as the Navy’s Bureau of Yards and Docks in 1842, our command has faced complex challenges in providing excellent services to our most valued customer – the dedicated warfighter. (U.S. Navy video by David Todd/Released)

