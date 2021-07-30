Reserve Marines with MAGTF 25 Execute ITX 4-21

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/811880" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marines and Sailors with Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES) conduct live fire and maneuver training during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 4-21, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., July 23, 2021. ITX is the culmination of a Marine Forces Reserve units' training cycle as they complete a combined arms exercise in a simulated combat environment, better preparing MARFORRES in its mission to augment and reinforce the Active Component. (U.S. Marine Corps video shot by Sgt. JVonnta Taylor and Lance Cpl. Samwel Tabancay. Produced by LCpl. Samwel Tabancay.)