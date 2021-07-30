Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve Marines with MAGTF 25 Execute ITX 4-21

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Samwel Tabancay 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    Marines and Sailors with Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES) conduct live fire and maneuver training during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 4-21, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., July 23, 2021. ITX is the culmination of a Marine Forces Reserve units' training cycle as they complete a combined arms exercise in a simulated combat environment, better preparing MARFORRES in its mission to augment and reinforce the Active Component. (U.S. Marine Corps video shot by Sgt. JVonnta Taylor and Lance Cpl. Samwel Tabancay. Produced by LCpl. Samwel Tabancay.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 811880
    VIRIN: 210730-M-LD973-601
    Filename: DOD_108541186
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Marines with MAGTF 25 Execute ITX 4-21, by LCpl Samwel Tabancay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Live Fire
    MARFORRES
    Marines
    ITX
    Marine Forces Reseve
    MFRITX21

