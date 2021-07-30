Reserve Marines with MAGTF 25 Execute ITX 4-21

Marines and Sailors with Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES) conduct live fire and maneuver training during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 4-21, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., July 23, 2021. ITX is the culmination of a Marine Forces Reserve units' training cycle as they complete a combined arms exercise in a simulated combat environment, better preparing MARFORRES in its mission to augment and reinforce the Active Component. (U.S. Marine Corps video shot by Sgt. JVonnta Taylor and Lance Cpl. Samwel Tabancay. Produced by LCpl. Samwel Tabancay.)
