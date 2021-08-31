Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SrA China Shock's Consolidation Capstone Video

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.31.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class China Shock 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Capstone project for 3N0X6 consolidation training for SrA China Shock

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 00:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 811877
    VIRIN: 210812-F-SA178-1001
    Filename: DOD_108541158
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    Training
    Capstone
    3N0X6

