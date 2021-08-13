The 8th Fighter Wing trains every capability extensively during a week long event Jul 27 - Jul 31, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 03:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|811868
|VIRIN:
|210816-F-PH996-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108541052
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Wolf Pack Sharpens Its Fangs, by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
