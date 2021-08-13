Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Wolf Pack Sharpens Its Fangs

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.13.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 8th Fighter Wing trains every capability extensively during a week long event Jul 27 - Jul 31, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 03:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 811868
    VIRIN: 210816-F-PH996-1001
    Filename: DOD_108541052
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: KR

    This work, The Wolf Pack Sharpens Its Fangs, by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

