    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken's remarks on our efforts in Afghanistan

    08.30.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State         

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken's remarks on our efforts in Afghanistan since August 14 and the way forward, at the Department of State

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 20:13
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 811866
    Filename: DOD_108541017
    Length: 00:16:37
