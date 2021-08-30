Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby and Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., commander of U.S. Central Command, brief the media at the Pentagon.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 18:14
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|811859
|Filename:
|DOD_108540909
|Length:
|00:26:35
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Defense, Military Officials Hold News Conference, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT