    402nd AFSB Celebrates Women's Equality Day

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Video by Katie Nelson 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    In honor of Women's Equality Day, the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade hosted a breakfast with special guest Col. (Dr.) Tawanna McGhee-Thondique.

    Col. (Dr.) McGhee shared her experienced becoming the Army's first female African-America Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon in the history of the United States Army Dental Corps. Her advice to the team is to always have a plan for where you want to go in life and do not give up. Perseverance, combined with her continuous planning, has helped make her the doctor and Soldier she is today.

    In celebrating Women's Equality Day, the Army recognizes not only the significance of women's contributions, but also the value of diversity and inclusivity to out fighting force.

