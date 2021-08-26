402nd AFSB Celebrates Women's Equality Day

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In honor of Women's Equality Day, the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade hosted a breakfast with special guest Col. (Dr.) Tawanna McGhee-Thondique.



Col. (Dr.) McGhee shared her experienced becoming the Army's first female African-America Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon in the history of the United States Army Dental Corps. Her advice to the team is to always have a plan for where you want to go in life and do not give up. Perseverance, combined with her continuous planning, has helped make her the doctor and Soldier she is today.



In celebrating Women's Equality Day, the Army recognizes not only the significance of women's contributions, but also the value of diversity and inclusivity to out fighting force.