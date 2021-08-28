Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Allies Refuge: NAS Sigonella First Outbound Flight

    ITALY

    08.28.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Caine Storino 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 28, 2021) - Evacuees from Afghanistan board a Boeing 777 before departing Naval Air Station Sigonella for the U.S. Aug. 28, 2021. NAS Sigonella is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caine Storino)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 15:42
    Location: IT

    This work, Operation Allies Refuge: NAS Sigonella First Outbound Flight, by PO1 Caine Storino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAS Sigonella
    Evacuees
    Afghanistan
    Operation Allies Refuge
    EUCOMAfgEvac

