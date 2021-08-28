NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 28, 2021) - Evacuees from Afghanistan board a Boeing 777 before departing Naval Air Station Sigonella for the U.S. Aug. 28, 2021. NAS Sigonella is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caine Storino)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 15:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811839
|VIRIN:
|210828-N-YM718-2002
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_108540749
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Operation Allies Refuge: NAS Sigonella First Outbound Flight, by PO1 Caine Storino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
