Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCCL employees share their personal reasons for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Molina 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    NMCCL employees share their personal reasons for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 14:43
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 811825
    VIRIN: 210830-N-fe818-1001
    Filename: DOD_108540671
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCCL employees share their personal reasons for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, by PO2 Michael Molina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    NMCCL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT