NMCCL employees share their personal reasons for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 14:43
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|811825
|VIRIN:
|210830-N-fe818-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108540671
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCCL employees share their personal reasons for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, by PO2 Michael Molina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT