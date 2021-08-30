President Joe Biden meets with Governors and Mayors from States and Cities Impacted by Hurricane Ida
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 14:56
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|811823
|Filename:
|DOD_108540664
|Length:
|00:19:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, President Biden Meets with Governors and Mayors from States and Cities Impacted by Hurricane Ida, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT