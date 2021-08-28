A Coast Guard Sector Columbia River helicopter crew rescues an injured woman from the fishing vessel Sweet Adeline approximately 100 nautical miles offshore of Newport, Oregon, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. The 60-year-old woman was transferred to Oregon Health and Science University Hospital. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 17:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811819
|VIRIN:
|210829-G-AF140-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108540637
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|NEWPORT, OR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Air Station Astoria medevacs woman from fishing vessel, by PO3 Diolanda Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
