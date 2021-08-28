Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station Astoria medevacs woman from fishing vessel

    NEWPORT, OR, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A Coast Guard Sector Columbia River helicopter crew rescues an injured woman from the fishing vessel Sweet Adeline approximately 100 nautical miles offshore of Newport, Oregon, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. The 60-year-old woman was transferred to Oregon Health and Science University Hospital. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 17:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811819
    VIRIN: 210829-G-AF140-1001
    Filename: DOD_108540637
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: NEWPORT, OR, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Air Station Astoria medevacs woman from fishing vessel, by PO3 Diolanda Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    medevac
    AIRSTA Astoria

