210826-N-PC065-1033 CARIBBEAN SEA (Aug. 26, 2021) The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington displays 9/11 tributes throughout the ship, Aug. 26, 2021. Arlington is named after Arlington County, Virginia, honoring the 184 victims of the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 13:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811814
|VIRIN:
|210826-N-PC065-1033
|Filename:
|DOD_108540596
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 9/11 Tributes Aboard USS Arlington, by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
