    9/11 Tributes Aboard USS Arlington

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    08.26.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    210826-N-PC065-1033 CARIBBEAN SEA (Aug. 26, 2021) The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington displays 9/11 tributes throughout the ship, Aug. 26, 2021. Arlington is named after Arlington County, Virginia, honoring the 184 victims of the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 13:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811814
    VIRIN: 210826-N-PC065-1033
    Filename: DOD_108540596
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 Tributes Aboard USS Arlington, by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9/11
    Sept 11
    Tribute
    Never Forget
    LPD 24
    September 11

