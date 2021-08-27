Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Search and Rescue at Fola all Hazards Training Site

    FOLA, WV, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    West Virginia National Guard

    West Virginia Urban Search and Rescue Task Force One and Airmen from the 178th, 130th, and 167th Fire and Emergency Services perform search and rescue in a simulated collapsed structure during Vigilant Guard 2021 at the Fola All Hazards Training Site, Clay County, West Virginia, on August 27, 2021. Vigilant Gaurd is an annual large-scale disaster response exercise sponsored by U.S. Northern Command, in conjunction with the National Gaurd Bureau, that brings federal, state, and local military personnel, public safety, first responders, and private sector partners. The multi-day hands-on and simulated training exercise supports the development, enhancement, and interoperability of disaster response assets within a joint operations environment.

    Interviews:
    Master Sgt. Andrew Mencin - 130th Airlift Wing - 08:55:12
    Staff Sgt. David Kelly - 178th Wing - 12:17:15
    Chief Master Sgt. Mark Roy - 178th Wing - 14:59:02

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 17:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811811
    VIRIN: 210827-Z-QM802-001
    Filename: DOD_108540593
    Length: 00:17:26
    Location: FOLA, WV, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Search and Rescue at Fola all Hazards Training Site, by MSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    167th Airlift Wing
    WVNG
    178th Wing
    VG2021
    VG2021WV
    Vigilant Guard 2021

