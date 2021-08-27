Search and Rescue at Fola all Hazards Training Site

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



West Virginia Urban Search and Rescue Task Force One and Airmen from the 178th, 130th, and 167th Fire and Emergency Services perform search and rescue in a simulated collapsed structure during Vigilant Guard 2021 at the Fola All Hazards Training Site, Clay County, West Virginia, on August 27, 2021. Vigilant Gaurd is an annual large-scale disaster response exercise sponsored by U.S. Northern Command, in conjunction with the National Gaurd Bureau, that brings federal, state, and local military personnel, public safety, first responders, and private sector partners. The multi-day hands-on and simulated training exercise supports the development, enhancement, and interoperability of disaster response assets within a joint operations environment.



Interviews:

Master Sgt. Andrew Mencin - 130th Airlift Wing - 08:55:12

Staff Sgt. David Kelly - 178th Wing - 12:17:15

Chief Master Sgt. Mark Roy - 178th Wing - 14:59:02