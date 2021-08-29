Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B ROLL - State Partnership program tours WV Cultural Center during Vigilant Guard 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Caleb Vance 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Members of the Peruvian and Omani armed forces, alongside West Virginia National Guard Leadership, toured the West Virginia Cultural Center during Vigilant Guard 2021, held in Charleston, W.Va. on August 29th, 2021. Vigilant Guard is an annual large-scale disaster response exercise sponsored by the U.S. Northern Command in conjunction with the National Guard Bureau that brings federal, state, and local military personnel, public safety, first responders, and private sector partners together. The multi-day, hands-on and stimulated training exercise supports the development, enhancement, and interoperability of disaster response assets within a joint environment. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Caleb Vance)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 13:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811805
    VIRIN: 210829-F-JF864-670
    Filename: DOD_108540551
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B ROLL - State Partnership program tours WV Cultural Center during Vigilant Guard 2021, by SSgt Caleb Vance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WVNG
    VG2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT