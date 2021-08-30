Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard conducts Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast 

    08.30.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    The Coast Guard conducts Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast on August 30, 2020. Assets conducted critical incident search and rescue overflights and assessing for damage along the Gulf Coast Region of Louisiana following Hurricane Ida. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 11:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811795
    VIRIN: 210830-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_108540300
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Hurricane Ida
    D8
    Storm21
    USCGIda

