    Nation Preparedness Month with Incirlik Air Base

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    08.13.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Elijah Dority 

    AFN Incirlik

    Staff Sgt. Steven Franks, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron NCO in charge of emergency operations, discussed the importance of National Preparedness Month August 13, 2021, at Incirlik Air Base. National Preparedness Month is an annual observance each September to raise awareness on the importance of preparing for disastrous scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Elijah M. Dority)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 10:31
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 811786
    VIRIN: 210813-F-JP321-369
    Filename: DOD_108540248
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nation Preparedness Month with Incirlik Air Base, by A1C Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Safety
    39th Civil Engineer Squadron
    radio interview
    National Preparedness Month
    disaster prevention

