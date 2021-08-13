Nation Preparedness Month with Incirlik Air Base

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff Sgt. Steven Franks, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron NCO in charge of emergency operations, discussed the importance of National Preparedness Month August 13, 2021, at Incirlik Air Base. National Preparedness Month is an annual observance each September to raise awareness on the importance of preparing for disastrous scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Elijah M. Dority)