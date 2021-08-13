Staff Sgt. Steven Franks, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron NCO in charge of emergency operations, discussed the importance of National Preparedness Month August 13, 2021, at Incirlik Air Base. National Preparedness Month is an annual observance each September to raise awareness on the importance of preparing for disastrous scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Elijah M. Dority)
This work, Nation Preparedness Month with Incirlik Air Base, by A1C Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
