    Battle Group Poland countermobility and urban breaching training

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    08.25.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka 

    Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland

    U.S. Army National Guard 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment Soldiers practiced countermobility and urban breaching demolition techniques at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, August 25, 2021. Countermobility demolition slows or disrupts enemy movement in a time of crisis. Battle Group Poland trains to maintain our multinational readiness to respond in the time of crisis. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 07:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 811767
    VIRIN: 210830-A-VH689-0002
    Filename: DOD_108540110
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
    Hometown: ELK, PL
    Hometown: GIZYCKO, PL
    Hometown: WARSZAWA, PL
    Hometown: OLYMPIA, WA, US
    Hometown: PORTLAND, OR, US
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Battle Group Poland countermobility and urban breaching training, by SFC Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    explosion
    engineer
    demolition
    NationalGuard
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO

