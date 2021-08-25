U.S. Army National Guard 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment Soldiers practiced countermobility and urban breaching demolition techniques at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, August 25, 2021. Countermobility demolition slows or disrupts enemy movement in a time of crisis. Battle Group Poland trains to maintain our multinational readiness to respond in the time of crisis. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 07:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|811767
|VIRIN:
|210830-A-VH689-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108540110
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
|Hometown:
|ELK, PL
|Hometown:
|GIZYCKO, PL
|Hometown:
|WARSZAWA, PL
|Hometown:
|OLYMPIA, WA, US
|Hometown:
|PORTLAND, OR, US
|Hometown:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Battle Group Poland countermobility and urban breaching training, by SFC Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
