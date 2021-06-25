Red Flag Alaska 21-2 Wolf Pack BRoll

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AK, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, assets during Red Flag Alaska 21-2. RF-A is a Pacific Air Forces-directed field training exercise designed to provide realistic air combat training for U.S. and allied forces.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 03:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811764
    VIRIN: 210625-F-PS661-380
    Filename: DOD_108540041
    Length: 00:14:11
    Location: AK, US

    Wolf Pack
    Red Flag Alaska 21-2

