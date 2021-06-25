Red Flag Alaska 21-2 Wolf Pack BRoll

B-Roll of Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, assets during Red Flag Alaska 21-2. RF-A is a Pacific Air Forces-directed field training exercise designed to provide realistic air combat training for U.S. and allied forces.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 03:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811764
|VIRIN:
|210625-F-PS661-380
|Filename:
|DOD_108540041
|Length:
|00:14:11
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
