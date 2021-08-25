Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diamond Dialogue - MSgt Joseph Blake

    1, TURKEY

    08.25.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty 

    AFN Incirlik

    Master Sgt. Joseph Blake, 39th Security Forces Squadron additional duty first sergeant, discussed the importance of finding mentors early in your career.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 02:41
    Category: Interviews
    Location: 1, TR

    This work, Diamond Dialogue - MSgt Joseph Blake, by SSgt Charles Welty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    Interview
    Incirlik
    39 SFS
    MSgt Joseph Blake

