SOUTHCOM Commander Visit

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Carter describe his duties and responsibilities as an air traffic controller in support of Joint Task Force-Haiti, at the Port-au-Prince international airport on Aug. 27, 2021. Joint Task Force-Haiti deployed quickly to support U.S. Agency of International Development and enable airlift capability to deliver humanitarian aid to remote locations in the southern peninsula of Haiti.(U.S. Army video by Spc. Adrian Pacheco)