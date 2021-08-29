An Air Force Reserve WC-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., flies through the eye of Hurricane Ida as it makes landfall as a category four storm in Louisiana Aug. 29, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 07:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811744
|VIRIN:
|210829-F-KV687-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108539673
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
