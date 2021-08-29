Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ida

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    An Air Force Reserve WC-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., flies through the eye of Hurricane Ida as it makes landfall as a category four storm in Louisiana Aug. 29, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 07:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811744
    VIRIN: 210829-F-KV687-1001
    Filename: DOD_108539673
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: TX, US

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    This work, Hurricane Ida, by SSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurricane Hunters
    Keesler
    Hurricane Ida
    AFRC
    hurricane season
    403rd Wing

