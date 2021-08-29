Denton, TX – The FEMA Region 6 Regional Response Coordination Center has begun operations in support of Hurricane Ida. Recorded by Dan Green, FEMA Region 6.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2021 18:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811743
|VIRIN:
|210829-D-AJ999-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108539672
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|DENTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, FEMA Region 6 RRCC Hurricane Ida Support Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT