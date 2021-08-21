JTF-Haiti, 1-228th Aviation Regiment deliver disaster relief humanitarian aid

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An aircrew with the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, prepare to deliver humanitarian aid from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 21, 2021. Members of JTF-B support U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the lead U.S. federal agency for foreign disaster assistance, by supplying relief efforts to the people of Haiti who were affected by the recent earthquake, Aug. 14. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)