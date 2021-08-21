An aircrew with the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, prepare to deliver humanitarian aid from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 21, 2021. Members of JTF-B support U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the lead U.S. federal agency for foreign disaster assistance, by supplying relief efforts to the people of Haiti who were affected by the recent earthquake, Aug. 14. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2021 15:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811729
|VIRIN:
|210820-F-SI788-1103
|Filename:
|DOD_108539481
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JTF-Haiti, 1-228th Aviation Regiment deliver disaster relief humanitarian aid, by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
