Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-Haiti, 1-228th Aviation Regiment deliver disaster relief humanitarian aid

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI

    08.21.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    An aircrew with the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, prepare to deliver humanitarian aid from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 21, 2021. Members of JTF-B support U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the lead U.S. federal agency for foreign disaster assistance, by supplying relief efforts to the people of Haiti who were affected by the recent earthquake, Aug. 14. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.29.2021 15:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811729
    VIRIN: 210820-F-SI788-1103
    Filename: DOD_108539481
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Haiti, 1-228th Aviation Regiment deliver disaster relief humanitarian aid, by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    JTF-Bravo
    SOCSOUTH
    humanitarian
    ARFOR
    JTFHAITI-2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT