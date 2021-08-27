Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing provide humanitarian aid to Haiti

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI

    08.27.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Caleb Stelter 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    United States Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 266, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force, deliver cases of food using an MV-22B Osprey in support of Joint Task Force-Haiti for a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mission near Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 27, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Caleb Stelter)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.29.2021 17:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811727
    VIRIN: 210827-M-NU401-1001
    Filename: DOD_108539360
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing provide humanitarian aid to Haiti, by LCpl Caleb Stelter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    international
    Humanitarian Assistance
    America's Airwing
    JTFHAITI-2021
    2ndMAWHaiti2021

