(Aug. 27, 2021) Naval Station Rota receives its first wave of evacuees for Operation Allies Refuge, in support of the Department of Defense mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. NAVSTA Rota is currently supporting the Department of Defense mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julio Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 05:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811724
|VIRIN:
|210827-N-AM903-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108539350
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
