    Ramstein Air Base Sanitation Measures

    RP, GERMANY

    08.24.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Danilo Reynoso 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Ramstein 86th Medical Group is making sure N95 masks are worn, latrines clean, food prep clean during Operation Allies Refuge.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.29.2021 05:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811721
    VIRIN: 210824-N-VO895-220
    Filename: DOD_108539088
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: RP, DE

    This work, Ramstein Air Base Sanitation Measures, by PO3 Danilo Reynoso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac
    Afghanevac

