2nd Lt Edgar Feature

Volunteers and Indiviual mobilization Augmentees from U.S. Air Forces Europes and U.S. Army Europe are supporting Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base. Army 2nd Lieutenant Deanna Edgar, Pod 2 Augmentee Coordinator, shares how the teams work together to support this humanitarian mission.
