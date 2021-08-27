Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Lt Edgar Feature

    RP, GERMANY

    08.27.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Megan Qualls 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Volunteers and Indiviual mobilization Augmentees from U.S. Air Forces Europes and U.S. Army Europe are supporting Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base. Army 2nd Lieutenant Deanna Edgar, Pod 2 Augmentee Coordinator, shares how the teams work together to support this humanitarian mission.

    This work, 2nd Lt Edgar Feature, by SSgt Megan Qualls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

