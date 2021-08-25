General Jeffrey Harrigian, Commander United States Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa comments on working with the German Government during Operation Allies Refuge
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2021 05:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811717
|VIRIN:
|210825-D-TX415-556
|Filename:
|DOD_108539084
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Gen Harrigian- working w/ German Government, by Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT