General Jeffrey Harrigian, Commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2021 05:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811712
|VIRIN:
|210825-D-TX415-966
|Filename:
|DOD_108539078
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gen Harrigian-overview of Ramstein and EU roles in operation, by Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT