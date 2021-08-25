Ramstein Air Base Food Prep

Airmen and volunteers prepare food for Afghan evacuees at Ramstein Air Base, Gerrmany. Ramstein is supporting the safe and quick evacuation of individuals from Afghanistan.
|08.25.2021
