    Ramstein Air Base Food Prep - B-roll

    RP, GERMANY

    08.24.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Autumn Vogt 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Airmen and volunteers prepare food for Afghan evacuees at Ramstein Air Base, Gerrmany. Ramstein is supporting the safe and quick evacuation of individuals from Afghanistan.

    Date Posted: 08.29.2021
    USAFE
    Evacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac
    Afghanevac

