    50th WPW and 30th AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships Day 1 B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    08.28.2021

    Video by 2nd Lt. Charles Davis 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    National Guard teams gathered at the 50th Winston P. Wilson and 30th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting Rifle and Pistol Championships hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center held at the Robinson Maneuver Training Center August 27 through September 3, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Charles D. Davis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 19:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811695
    VIRIN: 210828-Z-XE362-3001
    Filename: DOD_108538959
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50th WPW and 30th AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships Day 1 B-Roll, by 2LT Charles Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    readiness
    Marksmanship
    National Guard
    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center
    Wiston P. Wilson
    WPW 2021

